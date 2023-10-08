Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

I-James Webb Space Telescope ityhila iMilalala emikhulu ukusuka ekuQaleni kweNdalo yonke

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 8, 2023
I-James Webb Space Telescope ityhila iMilalala emikhulu ukusuka ekuQaleni kweNdalo yonke

The James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery by spotting distant galaxies that are larger, more massive, and brighter than expected to exist within the first billion years after the Big Bang. This has led scientists to question conventional theories of cosmology and has even raised the possibility that the universe may be twice as old as previously estimated.

A team of scientists has used sophisticated simulations to explain this discrepancy. They propose that furious and irregular star formation in the early universe could have caused galaxies to form and evolve more rapidly than nearby galaxies today. The simulations indicate that even less massive galaxies can appear luminous, thanks to rapid and irregular starburst activity or star formation. The energetic nature of protostars and newborn stars contributes to the brightness of these galaxies.

The findings, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggest that galaxies formed at cosmic dawn can achieve the desired brightness within the limited time that has elapsed since the Big Bang. This period, known as the cosmic dawn, marks the emergence of light in the universe as the first stars and galaxies were formed.

This discovery challenges our understanding of galaxy formation and evolution, highlighting the complex and dynamic nature of the early universe. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to push the boundaries of our knowledge and provides valuable insights into the distant cosmos.

Imithombo:
– The James Webb Space Telescope has turned its gaze towards the distant universe… (source article)
– Study reveals galaxies behaved differently in infancy of universe
– James Webb Space Telescope image of Orion Nebula released on ESASky

By Mampho Brescia

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Amakhonkco emithi abonisa ubungqina beNkanyamba yeSolar ePheleleyo enokuthi Itshabalalise impucuko namhlanje

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
inzululwazi

Ipleyiti yeTectonic yeminyaka eyi-120 yezigidi ubudala: Ipleyiti yasePonto

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
inzululwazi

Imodyuli yaseRussia iNauka kwi-ISS Amava okuPholisa ukuvuza kweNkqubo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Uphose

inzululwazi

Amakhonkco emithi abonisa ubungqina beNkanyamba yeSolar ePheleleyo enokuthi Itshabalalise impucuko namhlanje

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Ipleyiti yeTectonic yeminyaka eyi-120 yezigidi ubudala: Ipleyiti yasePonto

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Imodyuli yaseRussia iNauka kwi-ISS Amava okuPholisa ukuvuza kweNkqubo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

IVoyager Probes: Isaphonononga iCosmos

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments