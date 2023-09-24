IFossil yesigcawu yaMandulo yeMegamonodontium Eyembiweyo eOstreliya: Ulwazi malunga nokuvela kweSigcawu kunye noTshintsho kwiMeko

Scientists have made an exciting discovery in the heart of Australia’s arid regions – an exquisitely preserved fossil of a remarkably large spider that once thrived in a lush rainforest millions of years ago. This fossil is not just any spider, but rather the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia and the first of its kind belonging to the Barychelidae family, also known as the large brush-footed trapdoor spiders. Named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, it lived between 11 to 16 million years ago during the Miocene period.

The significance of this discovery lies in the scarcity of spider fossils in Australia. With only four spider fossils ever found across the entire continent, scientists struggled to understand the evolutionary history of spiders. However, this finding fills a significant gap in our understanding and provides new insights into spider extinction. The closest living relative to this ancient spider resides in wet forests spanning from Singapore to Papua New Guinea, suggesting that this group once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia before becoming extinct as the continent became drier.

The spider fossil was unearthed in McGraths Flat, a grassland region in New South Wales, among an exceptional assemblage of Miocene fossils. The abundance and preservation of these fossils transform McGraths Flat into a Lagerstätte – a sedimentary fossil bed that often preserves delicate soft tissues. In fact, some fossils from this site even reveal subcellular structures.

What makes this fossil bed extraordinary is the type of rock in which it is found – goethite, an iron-rich rock that rarely contains exceptional fossils. The detailed preservation allowed researchers to observe minute details of the ancient spider’s body. It closely resembles the modern genus Monodontium but is five times larger in size, making it the second-largest spider fossil ever discovered globally. With a body measuring 23.31 millimeters, or just under an inch, the ancient Megamonodontium spider could comfortably fit into the palm of a human hand.

The research also sheds light on the changes that have occurred in Australia’s landscape over time, particularly the dramatic drying out of the continent. The absence of Monodontium and Megamonodontium spiders today suggests that the aridification during and after the Miocene period caused the local extinction of some spider lineages. Furthermore, the scarcity of preserved trapdoor spiders in the fossil record might be attributed to their habit of spending significant time inside burrows, limiting their exposure to conditions conducive to fossilization.

This groundbreaking research, published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, uncovers not only a fascinating ancient spider but also provides valuable insights into spider evolution and the environmental changes that shaped Australia’s landscape.

