Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Isampulu ye-Asteroid esandula ukuFundiswa ibonisa ubungqina bamanzi kunye ne-High-Carbon Content

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 13, 2023
A preliminary assessment of the 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid Bennu sample collected in space and brought back to Earth by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has revealed evidence of water and high-carbon content. This finding has important implications for the understanding of the origins of life on Earth.

Scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston announced this discovery on October 11. They showcased the asteroid material, which had landed in the Utah desert on September 24, for the first time. According to Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of OSIRIS-REx, the material unlocks ancient secrets and provides insights into the origins of the solar system.

One of the mission’s core questions is understanding how Earth became a habitable planet. The presence of abundant liquid water is a key factor in determining habitability. The water and carbon on Earth were lost after its formation, so the mission aims to understand how these essential building blocks were replenished. The leading hypothesis is that carbon and water-rich asteroids delivered these materials and made Earth habitable.

Further analysis is needed to understand the nature of the carbon compounds found in the asteroid sample. However, this initial discovery is promising and will pave the way for future research. The secrets hidden within the rocks and dust from Bennu will be studied for decades to come, providing insights into the formation of our solar system, the seeding of precursor materials for life on Earth, and the potential risks of asteroid collisions.

The sample collected by OSIRIS-REx is the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth. It will be studied by scientists worldwide, including future generations of scientists. NASA aims to preserve at least 70% of the sample at Johnson for further research.

Imithombo:

-Iziko le-NASA likaJohnson Space

- IYunivesithi yaseArizona

– OSIRIS-REx Mission

