A recent study on the mammalian family tree has uncovered surprising traits among species that survived multiple mass extinctions. Contradicting the long-held belief that generalist or “boring” mammals were the ones to endure catastrophic events, the study reveals that the survivors possessed unique and advanced traits for their respective eras.

The conventional wisdom of “survival of the unspecialized” suggests that generalized animals are the least likely to go extinct. However, the researchers found that the mammals that persisted through mass extinctions were actually quite advanced for their time. These animals had new traits that may have helped them survive and provided them with evolutionary flexibility.

The study focused on synapsids, a group of animals whose only remaining members are mammals. The researchers constructed a massive family tree of synapsids to understand the evolutionary radiations over time. Contrary to previous beliefs, they discovered that survival was not solely dependent on generalist characteristics. Larger synapsids, not just generalist insect-eaters, were among the survivors at certain points in history.

The initiation of this research was inspired by a study published in 2019 by David Grossnickle, an assistant professor at the Oregon Institute of Technology. His study highlighted how small, insect-eating mammals tend to be the lineages that survive challenging times. When Grossnickle approached the researchers, they expected to find a similar pattern in earlier mammals and their ancestors. However, the pattern started to disappear as they delved deeper into synapsid history.

Further analysis revealed that some species that were initially perceived as unspecialized actually exhibited novel characteristics. For example, mammals from the dinosaur era possessed advanced teeth that allowed them to not only cut into prey but also grind food, providing an advantage during times of food scarcity.

It is important to note that the study does not suggest that specialized animals are less prone to extinction. Rather, it highlights that the species that survived mass extinctions had traits that were far from generic. Animals with novel traits like advanced tooth features or more efficient jaws for breaking down different foods only thrived when older lineages went extinct.

The implications of this study extend beyond mammals, challenging scientists to examine other groups and see if similar intricacies exist in their evolutionary diversifications. The research provides a deeper understanding of how evolution works and suggests that there may not be a consistent set of features typically possessed by the ancestors of evolutionary diversifications.

Source: *Nature Ecology and Evolution*