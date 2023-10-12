Ubomi beSixeko

Umgama, ukuKhanya, kunye nokuMasking Facial Impact Impact Identification

ByURobert Andrew

Oct 12, 2023
According to a recent study published in Psychology, Crime & Law, distance, lighting, and facial masking are critical factors that significantly affect the reliability of eyewitness identification. The research, conducted by Åbo Akademi University, New York University Shanghai, and the Finnish Science Center Heureka, recommends that law enforcement agencies consider these factors when investigating eyewitness observations.

The study focused on three key factors: distance, lighting, and facial masking, and their impact on the ability of eyewitnesses to correctly identify individuals they had seen. Eyewitnesses were asked to identify perpetrators from different distances (5, 12.5, or 20 meters) and under different lighting conditions (daylight or deep twilight). The perpetrators were shown with facial masking, such as sunglasses, a hood, or both.

The key finding of the study is that distance plays a crucial role in eyewitness identification. The longer the distance between the witness and the perpetrator, the more challenging it becomes to correctly identify the person later on. Additionally, facial masking poses significant challenges, even in good lighting conditions and at close proximity. Among the various facial masking methods, sunglasses had the most negative impact on identification accuracy.

The research suggests that if an eyewitness sees a perpetrator wearing sunglasses from a distance of 20 meters, it is highly unlikely that they would be able to correctly identify the person at a later time. This emphasizes the importance of considering these factors when evaluating the value of eyewitness identification in criminal investigations.

The study, which involved over 1,300 participants ranging in age from 5 to 90 years, is an example of citizen science, making the results robust and potentially applicable on a global scale.

Overall, this research provides valuable insights into the role of distance, lighting, and facial masking in eyewitness identification, contributing to the development of more accurate investigative techniques.

By URobert Andrew

