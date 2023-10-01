Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Ukusebenzisa i-Generative AI ukuPhonononga i-P vs. NP Ingxaki

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 1, 2023
Ukusebenzisa i-Generative AI ukuPhonononga i-P vs. NP Ingxaki

A recent paper titled “Large Language Model for Science: A Study on P vs. NP” explores the potential of generative AI in tackling one of the most important unsolved problems in computer science. The question at the core of this problem is whether P (polynomial time) is equal to NP (nondeterministic polynomial time).

Lead author Qingxiu Dong and a team of researchers from Microsoft, Peking University, Beihang University, and Beijing Technology and Business University used OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model to dive deep into this problem. They employed a Socratic Method, engaging in a series of prompts and responses with GPT-4 to obtain useful insights.

The researchers discovered that GPT-4 tends to support the conclusion that P does not equal NP. They claim that this work demonstrates that large language models have the potential to go beyond generating text and can actually contribute to scientific discoveries. They refer to this prospect as “LLMs for Science.”

To guide GPT-4’s exploration of the mathematics behind P = NP, the researchers conditioned its responses using prompts like “You are a wise philosopher” or “You are a mathematician skilled in probability theory.” Through 97 prompt rounds, they prompted GPT-4 to prove that P does not equal NP by assuming it does and then finding a contradiction, known as proof by contradiction.

The team argues that their dialogue with GPT-4 showcases the capability of large language models to collaborate with humans in solving exceedingly complex problems. They emphasize that the potential applications extend beyond mere text generation, opening up new avenues for scientific exploration.

In summary, this study demonstrates the ability of generative AI, specifically GPT-4, to provide novel insights into the P vs. NP problem. By engaging in a back-and-forth dialogue, the researchers were able to extract valuable viewpoints from the model. This work highlights the potential for large language models to assist in solving complex problems and contributing to scientific advancements.

Imithombo:
– ZDNet: [Title of the Article]
– The paper “Large Language Model for Science: A Study on P vs. NP” posted on arXiv pre-print server

By UVicky Stavropoulou

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

UkuPhuhliswa kweProtein esekwe kwiBiosensor ephuhlisiwe ukuze kuchongwe iziqhushumbisi zomhlaba kunye ne-TNT esekwe kwi-Ordnance engaqhushumbayo

Oct 3, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

I-NASA's Perseverance Rover ibamba uMtyholi wothuli lwaseMartian kwi-Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 URobert Andrew
inzululwazi

Asteroid 2008 QY: Iinkcukacha kunye neziphumo ezinokuthi zibe kho

Oct 3, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphose

inzululwazi

UkuPhuhliswa kweProtein esekwe kwiBiosensor ephuhlisiwe ukuze kuchongwe iziqhushumbisi zomhlaba kunye ne-TNT esekwe kwi-Ordnance engaqhushumbayo

Oct 3, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-NASA's Perseverance Rover ibamba uMtyholi wothuli lwaseMartian kwi-Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Asteroid 2008 QY: Iinkcukacha kunye neziphumo ezinokuthi zibe kho

Oct 3, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-Microbiology ye-Hidradenitis Suppurativa kunye noNxibelelwano lwayo kwi-Skin Microbiome: Iingcamango ezivela kuTamia Harris-Tryn, MD, PhD

Oct 3, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments