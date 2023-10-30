A recent study conducted by a team of German and French researchers led by microbiologist Dirk Schüler at the University of Bayreuth has provided new insights into the functionality of proteins in magnetic bacteria. Published in the journal mBio, the study focused on deciphering the function of genes involved in magnetosome biosynthesis in hard-to-access magnetic bacteria.

Magnetic bacteria possess magnetosomes, which are nanocrystals of an iron mineral, inside their cells. These magnetosomes are organized in chains that function as magnetic sensors, aligning the bacterial cells in the Earth’s magnetic field. The structure and alignment of these chains are supported by fibers, primarily composed of the protein MamK, which belongs to the actin family.

Previous studies have extensively investigated the role of MamK in M. gryphiswaldense, a species of magnetic bacteria. It was found that MamK influences the chain formation process and ensures equal distribution of magnetosome chains during cell division. However, it was unclear if other species of magnetic bacteria rely on MamK for magnetosome biosynthesis or employ different proteins or mechanisms.

To overcome the challenges of studying other magnetic bacteria, the research team developed a novel approach. They successfully expressed proteins involved in magnetosome production from foreign magnetic bacteria in M. gryphiswaldense mutants. These foreign proteins were able to replace the functions of the native proteins, demonstrating their functional equivalence.

In the new study, the researchers applied this method to study actins suspected to control magnetosome linkage in other magnetic bacteria. Mutants of M. gryphiswaldense produced these foreign actins, and their function was analyzed. The results showed that the foreign actins influenced chain formation, with some even producing magnetosome chains similar to the original ones in M. gryphiswaldense. Additionally, a newly discovered protein called Mad28 was found to support the formation of the cytoskeletal fiber scaffold necessary for well-ordered magnetosome chains.

These findings suggest that besides MamK, there are other actin-like proteins in magnetic bacteria that play a role in magnetosome production and positioning. The study also highlights the presence of similar proteins in non-magnetic bacteria involved in the formation of their magnetic compass needle. This research provides valuable insights into the function of key proteins in the biosynthesis of magnetosomes in bacteria.

FAQ

What are magnetosomes?

Magnetosomes are nanocrystals of an iron mineral found inside the cells of magnetic bacteria. They act as magnetic sensors, aligning the bacterial cells in the Earth’s magnetic field.

What is the role of MamK in magnetosome formation?

MamK is a protein belonging to the actin family. It plays a significant role in the formation of magnetosome chains and ensures equal distribution during cell division.

How did the researchers study other magnetic bacteria?

The researchers expressed proteins involved in magnetosome production from foreign magnetic bacteria in mutants of M. gryphiswaldense. These foreign proteins were able to replace the functions of native proteins, enabling the study of magnetosome biosynthesis in other species.

What did the study reveal about actin-like proteins?

The study showed that besides MamK, there are other actin-like proteins in magnetic bacteria that influence magnetosome production and positioning. Some of these proteins were capable of producing magnetosome chains similar to those found in M. gryphiswaldense. Additionally, a newly discovered protein called Mad28 was found to support the formation of cytoskeletal fiber scaffolds for well-ordered magnetosome chains.