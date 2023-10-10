Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Gcina i-$160 kwiCelestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope Ngexesha loSuku lweNkulumbuso yaseAmazon ngo-2023

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 10, 2023
Gcina i-$160 kwiCelestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope Ngexesha loSuku lweNkulumbuso yaseAmazon ngo-2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Gabriel Botha

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Ukufihlwa kweLanga ngokuyinxenye kuya kubonakala eAlberta ngalo Mgqibelo

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
inzululwazi

Izaqhwithi zeSolar: Usongelo kwiTekhnoloji yale mihla kunye neziseko zophuhliso

Oct 12, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou
inzululwazi

Izangqa zeMithi yaMandulo zityhila iNkanyamba yeSolar etshabalalisayo enokuthi ichaphazele impucuko namhlanje

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew

Uphose

inzululwazi

Ukufihlwa kweLanga ngokuyinxenye kuya kubonakala eAlberta ngalo Mgqibelo

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Izaqhwithi zeSolar: Usongelo kwiTekhnoloji yale mihla kunye neziseko zophuhliso

Oct 12, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Izangqa zeMithi yaMandulo zityhila iNkanyamba yeSolar etshabalalisayo enokuthi ichaphazele impucuko namhlanje

Oct 12, 2023 URobert Andrew 0 Comments
inzululwazi

I-NASA ye-Ingenuity Mars Helicopter ibeka iRekhodi eNtsha yesantya kwi-Flight ye-62nd

Oct 12, 2023 UVicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments