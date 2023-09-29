Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

U-Alice Woelfle: Umhleli onetalente ezininzi onomnqweno wokubalisa amabali

ByUVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 29, 2023
Alice Woelfle is a versatile editor on Morning Edition, showcasing her passion for storytelling and her diverse background in journalism, music, and ranching. With an impressive career spanning across different media outlets and a unique blend of skills, Woelfle brings a fresh perspective to her work.

Starting her journalism journey at Member station KZYX in Mendocino County, California, Woelfle quickly established herself as a talented journalist. Her experiences at KQED and KALW in San Francisco further honed her skills, cultivating her abilities to dig deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner.

However, Woelfle’s interests extend beyond traditional journalism. Before embarking on her journalistic career, she immersed herself in the world of ranching and education. This varied background gives her a unique lens through which to view and report stories, providing a fresh and nuanced perspective.

Woelfle’s educational accomplishments are equally impressive. She is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, showcasing her passion for the arts alongside her journalistic pursuits. This combination of talents allows her to approach her work with a creative flair, intertwining her love for storytelling and music.

As an editor on Morning Edition, Woelfle is dedicated to providing listeners with insightful and thought-provoking content. Her ability to distill complex stories into digestible pieces, coupled with her attention to detail, ensures that the program delivers high-quality journalism every day.

Woelfle’s talent, experience, and multidimensional background have undoubtedly contributed to her success as an editor. Her commitment to producing engaging stories and her passion for storytelling make her a valuable asset to the Morning Edition team.

Imithombo:
– Alice Woelfle’s biography on Morning Edition

