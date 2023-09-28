Ubomi beSixeko

Usomajukujuku weNASA kunye neRussian Cosmonauts babuyela ekhaya emva koNyaka omde

ByURobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. The trio, consisting of American astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule. Their original ride was damaged by space debris, causing them to extend their mission to 371 days.

Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest US spaceflight, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei. However, the world record for the longest spaceflight still belongs to Russia, with a duration of 437 days set in the mid-1990s.

The return journey was made using a replacement Soyuz capsule, as the original capsule was damaged and lost all its coolant. Russian engineers suspect that space debris punctured the radiator of the original capsule. Concerned about the safety of the electronics and occupants, the decision was made to return the capsule empty.

The astronauts’ replacements arrived at the International Space Station nearly two weeks ago, bringing an end to their unexpected adventure. The new commander of the space station, Andreas Mogensen, expressed his relief at their safe return.

Upon touchdown in Kazakhstan, the astronauts were recovered by helicopter and expressed their joy at being back on Earth. Frank Rubio, who is also an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, shared that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than anticipated. Despite missing important family milestones, the astronauts successfully completed their mission, traveling 157 million miles and circling the Earth nearly 6,000 times.

By URobert Andrew

