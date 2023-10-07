Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Abaphengululi be-Archaeologists bafumanisa "i-Golden Orbs" kwi-Tunnel ye-Maya

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 7, 2023
Abaphengululi be-Archaeologists bafumanisa "i-Golden Orbs" kwi-Tunnel ye-Maya

Archaeologists working in the former Maya heartlands have made an unprecedented discovery – two “golden orbs” found inside a previously hidden tunnel. The orbs, made of clay wrapped in a gold film, were found in a side tunnel beneath the Temple of the Feathered Serpent in Mexico. The walls of the tunnel were also covered in a gold substance, leading researchers to believe that the space served a sacred ritual purpose. Some researchers speculate that the walls were designed to mimic the cosmos and provide the Maya with a space to study the night sky.

Notably, the Maya calendar is heavily calibrated to the orbital parameters of the planets in our solar system, particularly the inner planets. The Maya were particularly fascinated by the orbit of Mars, as shown in the Dresden Codex, the oldest known written account from the Americas. The codex displays the Maya tracking and describing their calendar in relation to Mars’ movement across the sky.

The golden orbs could have played a significant role in the Maya’s study of the Red Planet, aiding them in their comprehensive understanding of the night sky. Although their exact purpose is still uncertain, the discovery of these orbs provides further evidence of the Maya’s advanced scientific knowledge and their unparalleled understanding of celestial bodies.

Imithombo:

– Source article: [Insert URL of source article]

– Definition of Maya civilisation: [Insert definition of Maya civilisation]

– Definition of Teotihuacan: [Insert definition of Teotihuacan]

– Definition of synodic period: [Insert definition of synodic period]

– Definition of Dresden Codex: [Insert definition of Dresden Codex]

By Mampho Brescia

Post enxulumene

inzululwazi

Amakhonkco emithi abonisa ubungqina beNkanyamba yeSolar ePheleleyo enokuthi Itshabalalise impucuko namhlanje

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
inzululwazi

Ipleyiti yeTectonic yeminyaka eyi-120 yezigidi ubudala: Ipleyiti yasePonto

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
inzululwazi

Imodyuli yaseRussia iNauka kwi-ISS Amava okuPholisa ukuvuza kweNkqubo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Uphose

inzululwazi

Amakhonkco emithi abonisa ubungqina beNkanyamba yeSolar ePheleleyo enokuthi Itshabalalise impucuko namhlanje

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Ipleyiti yeTectonic yeminyaka eyi-120 yezigidi ubudala: Ipleyiti yasePonto

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
inzululwazi

Imodyuli yaseRussia iNauka kwi-ISS Amava okuPholisa ukuvuza kweNkqubo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
inzululwazi

IVoyager Probes: Isaphonononga iCosmos

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments