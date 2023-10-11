Ubomi beSixeko

Ukutyhilwa kweTekhnoloji eNtsha kunye namandla e-AI

inzululwazi

Ii-aerosols kukufudumeza ii-Himalayas, Igalelo kuTshintsho lweMozulu kunye neepateni zeMonsoon, ityhila uphononongo.

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 11, 2023
A new study conducted by Indian and German scientists has found that aerosols are significantly heating up the Himalayas, with severe implications for climate change and monsoon patterns in the region. The study, which included ground-based observations, satellite data, and model simulations, highlighted the high Aerosol Radiative Forcing Efficiency (ARFE) over the Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) and the Himalayan foothills. The mean ARFE was found to be 2-4 times higher in this region compared to other polluted sites in South and East Asia.

Aerosols are fine solid particles or liquid droplets suspended in the atmosphere, which can be of natural or anthropogenic origin. The researchers noted that the aerosol-induced warming observed in the high altitudes of the Himalayas increases air temperatures, accelerates glacier retreat, and affects the hydrological cycle and precipitation patterns. The study emphasized that these changes have significant consequences for the Asian summer monsoon and glacial snow melt.

The Himalayan region, including the Hindu Kush-Himalaya-Tibetan Plateau (HKHTP), is home to the largest ice mass outside the Antarctic and Arctic polar regions. The observed retreat of glaciers in this region is influenced by aerosol-induced atmospheric warming and the deposition of light-absorbing carbonaceous aerosols on snow and ice. The researchers cautioned that this rapid glacier retreat will have negative impacts on water supply in southern and eastern Asia, affecting the regional hydrological cycle.

The study highlights the need for further research and understanding of the impact of aerosols on the Himalayan climate and the larger implications for climate change and water resources in the region. It underscores the importance of reducing aerosol emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change to protect the fragile ecosystems and populations in the HKHTP area.

Imithombo:
–Inkonzo yeNdaba zeTribune

