This article explores the fascinating world of dinosaurs, focusing on 12 dinosaurs whose names begin with the letter ‘N’. These incredible creatures lived during the Late Jurassic and Late Cretaceous periods, providing a window into Earth’s prehistoric past.

One of the dinosaurs on this list is Nanshiungosaurus, a large theropod dinosaur that existed during the Late Cretaceous period. It had a bipedal stance and a moderate size, estimated to be around 13 to 16 feet long and weighing up to 2,000 pounds. While primarily an herbivore, it is also considered to be an omnivore.

Another dinosaur, Nedoceratops, was a herbivorous dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period. Belonging to the ceratopsid family, it had a distinctive frill adorned with unique patterns. Although it shares similarities with Triceratops, Nedoceratops is still a subject of debate among experts.

Nemegtosaurus, a titanosaur sauropod, also lived during the Late Cretaceous period. It was known for its remarkably long neck, which allowed it to reach vegetation high in trees and plants. Although its exact diet is unknown, it is believed to have been a herbivore.

Neovenator, a formidable predator from the Early Cretaceous period, was a large theropod dinosaur. With sharp claws and teeth, it was a skilled hunter of smaller dinosaurs. Fossils of Neovenator have been found in the Isle of Wight, UK.

Lastly, there is Neuquensaurus, a massive herbivorous dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period. This dinosaur belonged to the saltasaurid sauropod group and was considered one of the smaller sauropods ever discovered. The exact size and weight of Neuquensaurus are still debated among experts.

These five dinosaurs represent just a glimpse into the 12 fascinating dinosaurs that start with the letter ‘N’. Each of them offers a unique perspective on the diversity and complexity of Earth’s ancient inhabitants. By studying these incredible creatures, scientists can continue to unravel the mysteries of our planet’s prehistoric past.

Imithombo:

– Natural History Museum of London

– Encyclopedia Britannica