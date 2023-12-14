Ubungqina obutsha bucebisa abantu, hayi uTshintsho lweMozulu, abanoxanduva lokuhla kwezilwanyana ezanyisayo ezikhulu.

A recent study from Aarhus University challenges the long-held belief that climate change was the primary cause of the dramatic decline of large mammals over the past several millennia. Instead, the study suggests that humans were the main culprit behind this decline.

Led by Professor Jens-Christian Svenning, the researchers analyzed the DNA of 139 living species of large mammals and discovered a universal and significant decline in their populations around 50,000 years ago. This coincides with the widespread colonization of the world by modern humans.

Contrary to previous theories that blamed climate fluctuations for the extinctions, the study’s findings point to humans as the most likely explanation. Professor Svenning explained, “For the past 800,000 years, the globe has fluctuated between ice ages and interglacial periods… Humans are therefore the most likely explanation.”

To conduct the study, the researchers collected data from the mapped genomes of species all over the world. This enormous amount of data, totaling approximately 3 billion data points per species, required significant computing power and time to analyze.

By analyzing mutations in the DNA, the researchers were able to estimate the size of each species’ population over time. The more mutations present, the larger the population. This approach challenges the commonly cited example of the woolly mammoth’s extinction due to climate change, as it inaccurately represents the broader trend in megafauna decline.

While the research presented in this study contributes to the ongoing debate, it provides compelling evidence against climate change as the primary driver of large mammal decline. As Professor Svenning noted, “Given the rich data we now have, it’s hard to deny that… humans spread across the globe… and subsequently grew in population.”

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, opens up new avenues for understanding the impact of human intervention on global ecosystems and highlights the need for further research in this area.