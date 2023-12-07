Scientists Uncover the Mystery Behind “Superflares”

Scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding the physics behind massive and violent “superflares” that emanate from stars thousands of times brighter than the sun. These superflares have been observed by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the now-defunct Kepler space telescopes. While our sun also produces solar flares, they pale in comparison to the magnitude and intensity of these superflares.

The team of researchers, led by Postdoctoral Researcher Kai Yang and Associate Professor Xudong Sun from the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy, used solar flares as a proxy for superflares to model these eruptions of plasma. By applying what they have learned about the sun to cooler stars, the scientists were able to identify the physics driving these superflares.

One interesting feature observed in some stars with superflares is a peculiar “bump” in the associated light curve. This “peak bump” resembles a phenomenon seen in our sun known as “solar late-phase flares,” where an initial burst of light is followed by a more gradual peaking of the light. The researchers wondered if these late-phase brightness enhancements in distant stars could be caused by massive stellar loops similar to the sun’s coronal loops.

To test this theory, the team conducted computer simulations of fluids that mimicked coronal loops, increasing the length of these loops and the magnetic energy behind them. The simulations revealed that larger flare energies would increase the density of these loops on brighter stars, allowing dense stellar loops to contribute to visible light emissions. Furthermore, the simulations showed that the loops would produce a distinct secondary emission peak, mirroring the observations made by TESS and Kepler.

The team also found that the late-time “bump” flaring of light in distant, flaring stars could be attributed to super-hot plasma at the highest points of coronal loops cooling down and falling back to the star as glowing material. This process would lead to heating up of the star’s atmosphere.

The researchers’ findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal on December 6. This breakthrough sheds light on the physics underlying superflares and provides valuable insights into the behavior of stars thousands of times brighter than our sun.