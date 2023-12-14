Google is reportedly working on a new AI-powered personal assistant called Pixie, which is expected to be released for Pixel phone owners as well as Google hardware. This development comes as no surprise with the ongoing advancements in AI technology. The aim is to provide a more personalized version of existing assistants, such as Bard or ChatGPT, that runs directly on the device, without relying on supercomputers in the cloud.

While details about Pixie’s capabilities are limited, it is speculated that it will have the ability to answer questions, analyze app data, and manage various settings on your phone. This AI assistant is expected to run locally on the device, making it easily accessible and enhancing user experience.

It is also anticipated that Pixie will extend beyond Pixel phones to Google’s home products, potentially integrating with the Nest brand. This would allow users to enjoy the benefits of the AI assistant in their smart home devices, further optimizing convenience and efficiency.

Although an official release date has not been confirmed, there are predictions that Pixie could be unveiled at the Google I/O conference in 2024. It is expected to debut on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, with subsequent availability on older Pixel models later in winter of the same year.

With the growing demand for AI-powered assistants, the introduction of Pixie is a testament to Google’s commitment to enhancing user experience and providing cutting-edge technology. As this new AI assistant becomes widely available, it is anticipated to revolutionize the way users interact with their devices and smart home products.