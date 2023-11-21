Tại sao Shingrix bị thu hồi?

In a surprising turn of events, the popular shingles vaccine, Shingrix, has been recalled due to safety concerns. The recall has left many individuals wondering why such a widely used and trusted vaccine has been taken off the market. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this unexpected recall.

Shingrix, developed by pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is a vaccine used to prevent shingles, a painful viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Shingrix is highly effective in reducing the risk of shingles and its complications, making it a preferred choice for individuals aged 50 and older.

However, recent reports of adverse reactions following Shingrix administration have raised concerns. These reactions include severe allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, as well as other side effects like fever, muscle pain, and fatigue. While the number of reported cases is relatively small compared to the total number of doses administered, the severity of these reactions has prompted health authorities to take action.

As a result, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated a recall of Shingrix to thoroughly investigate the safety concerns associated with the vaccine. The recall is a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of individuals receiving the vaccine and to assess the potential risks involved.

Hỏi đáp:

Q: What is anaphylaxis?

A: Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen. It can cause symptoms such as difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and throat, rapid heartbeat, and a drop in blood pressure.

Q: How effective is Shingrix in preventing shingles?

A: Shingrix is highly effective, with studies showing it reduces the risk of shingles by more than 90%. It also helps to prevent postherpetic neuralgia, a painful condition that can occur after a shingles infection.

Q: Should individuals who have already received Shingrix be concerned?

A: The recall is a precautionary measure, and the reported adverse reactions are rare. If you have already received the vaccine and have not experienced any severe side effects, there is no immediate cause for concern. However, it is always advisable to consult with your healthcare provider if you have any concerns or questions.

As investigations into the safety of Shingrix continue, it is crucial to prioritize the well-being of individuals and ensure that any potential risks associated with the vaccine are thoroughly addressed. The recall serves as a reminder of the importance of rigorous testing and monitoring of vaccines to maintain public trust and confidence in their safety and effectiveness.