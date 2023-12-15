Walmart’s CEO, Doug McMillon, acknowledged that deflation is creating a new dynamic for the retail giant, as certain items experience lower prices. While prices in the food category have remained stable, general merchandise prices have dropped by approximately 5% compared to last year. As an example, Walmart is offering 25 toy items for under $25 this holiday season, including a Hot Wheels car priced at $1.18.

McMillon noted that the decline in prices has the potential to impact the company’s sales in the coming year. However, he expressed confidence in Walmart’s ability to drive growth despite this challenge. The volume of nonfood sales has already started to rebound, with back-to-school shopping playing a significant role in this recovery.

The retailer’s focus on a large grocery business and its reputation for low prices have enabled Walmart to outperform many other retailers in a slowing market. As of November, Walmart’s stock price had reached an all-time high and its shares had risen almost 10% since the beginning of the year.

While deflation poses challenges, McMillon emphasized the importance of lower prices for consumers, as they often face budgetary constraints. Ultimately, Walmart aims to strike a balance between offering competitive prices and driving sales growth.

Walmart’s full-year forecast predicts a 5% to 5.5% increase in consolidated net sales and adjusted earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.48 for the fiscal year. With an emphasis on delivering value to customers, Walmart aims to navigate the changing retail landscape while remaining competitive in an environment of deflation.