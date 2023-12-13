Các nhà nghiên cứu của NASA khám phá bản cập nhật Kỷ lục vàng về liên lạc ngoài Trái đất

Communicating with extraterrestrial beings has long been a topic of fascination for scientists and enthusiasts alike. In 1977, NASA launched the Golden Record, a time capsule containing sounds and images representing humanity and life on Earth. However, with the passage of time, some of the contents have become outdated. In an effort to create a more relevant and comprehensive message for potential encounters, a team of researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has proposed an update to the Golden Record.

The researchers envision a new edition of the Golden Record that would reflect the full richness and depth of human life and experience. They suggest incorporating newer forms of media and technology, including videos, games, and computer code, to provide a more accurate representation of modern times. The idea is to create a two-part message: one part containing simple images for less-advanced civilizations and another part containing a larger amount of digital information for more advanced species.

While the chances of an extraterrestrial race discovering and deciphering the message are slim, the team hopes that their proposal will raise public interest in the project. They believe that preserving a trace of human civilization for future generations is just as important as establishing contact with distant civilizations. One version of the message would be sent into deep space, while another would remain archived on Earth for both humans and other intelligent lifeforms to discover in the distant future.

The researchers hope to inspire and unify current and future generations through this project. They aim to celebrate and safeguard our shared human experience, regardless of whether we make contact with extraterrestrial beings. While the existence and awareness of aliens still remain unknown, the quest to explore and communicate beyond our planet continues. The updated Golden Record could serve as a lasting testament to humanity’s curiosity and desire to connect with others, both on Earth and in the vast cosmos.