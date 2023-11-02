Art of Rally: Trải nghiệm đua xe di động mới

Funselektor’s Art of Rally, a critically acclaimed racing game praised for its console release, is set to make its way to mobile platforms next month. Developed by Noodlecake Games, the mobile version promises to be the best portable rendition of this stylish and top-down racing game.

The forthcoming release aims to rectify the issues faced by the Nintendo Switch port, which received mixed reviews due to its technical shortcomings. With the mobile version, Noodlecake Games intends to deliver a superior experience, optimized specifically for handheld devices.

Although the game has not been released yet, the recently unveiled gameplay trailer showcases impressive visuals and smooth mechanics. If the final product lives up to these expectations, it could potentially become one of the best racing games available on mobile platforms.

For those keen to experience the excitement of Art of Rally on their smartphones or tablets, pre-orders are already available at a discounted price. By pre-ordering before the scheduled launch, players can enjoy a 40% discount, making it an even more attractive proposition.

Art of Rally is scheduled to be released on the App Store on December 14th, and pre-registrations for Android users are live on Google Play. Fans of the series can also find more information on the official Art of Rally website, as well as access the game on Steam.

Whether you choose to experience Art of Rally on mobile or other platforms, be prepared for an exhilarating racing experience filled with beautiful visuals and exciting gameplay. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to hit the virtual tracks!

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

1. What is Art of Rally?

Art of Rally is a racing game developed by Funselektor. It features a unique top-down perspective and stylish visuals.

2. When will Art of Rally be released on mobile?

Art of Rally is scheduled to be released on the App Store on December 14th.

3. Can I pre-order Art of Rally on mobile?

Yes, pre-orders are available on the App Store for iOS devices. By pre-ordering, you can enjoy a 40% discount.

4. Where else can I play Art of Rally?

In addition to mobile platforms, Art of Rally is available on consoles and PC. It can be found on the Nintendo Switch, Steam, and other major platforms.