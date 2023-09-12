Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

TIN TỨC

Hình ảnh gián điệp tiết lộ thiết kế cốp xe điện của Xiaomi, tiến tới sản xuất hàng loạt năm 2024

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Hình ảnh gián điệp tiết lộ thiết kế cốp xe điện của Xiaomi, tiến tới sản xuất hàng loạt năm 2024

A leaked spy photo has recently surfaced, providing a sneak peek into Xiaomi’s highly anticipated electric vehicle. The photo showcases the unique design of the car’s trunk, which bears a striking resemblance to the case of Xiaomi’s Buds 4 Pro earphones or an enlarged USB-C charging port.

The images reveal a spacious trunk with a large opening and a flat floor, accompanied by multiple tie-down points for securing cargo. The trunk lid, made of glass, adds a touch of sophistication to the overall appearance of the vehicle. Furthermore, the spy photos offer glimpses of other design details, including a sleek and aerodynamic front end featuring a large grille and swept-back headlights, as well as a stylish rear end with a sloping roofline and a full-width taillight.

While Xiaomi has not released any official information about their electric vehicle, reports and leaks suggest that it will be a high-end model aimed at competing with the likes of Tesla and other prominent automakers. The vehicle is expected to be equipped with a powerful 101kWh battery pack, providing a range of over 800 km. Additionally, it is likely to incorporate advanced driver-assistance features.

Lu Weibing, the President of Xiaomi Group, has previously reported that the progress of their automotive project has surpassed initial projections. As a result, Xiaomi is on track to commence mass production of their electric vehicle in the first half of 2024.

In conclusion, the leak of spy photos offers a glimpse into Xiaomi’s upcoming electric vehicle, showcasing its distinctive trunk design and hinting at its high-end features. With mass production scheduled for 2024, Xiaomi aims to make a mark in the electric vehicle industry, competing with established players and offering consumers a sophisticated and technologically advanced option.

Nguồn:
– Original article on Bluetooth SIG certification and spy photos.

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – Tiếp nối hành trình sử thi

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Arm ra mắt thành công trên Nasdaq với IPO

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Transit: Plugin giúp chuyển tiếp bài hát liền mạch

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments