Kiến lửa đỏ: Loài xâm lấn mới ở châu Âu

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
A recent study has revealed that the red fire ant, known scientifically as Solenopsis invicta, has been found in Europe for the first time. Native to South America, this invasive species has spread rapidly across the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, China, and Australia over the past century. Now, it has made its way to Sicily, Italy.

Red fire ants are known for being aggressive and their sting can cause pain and allergic reactions. They can also cause damage to crops and local ecosystems. Researchers have identified 88 red fire ant nests near the city of Syracuse in Sicily, covering an area of 5 hectares. Lead study author, Mattia Menchetti, states that finding this species in Italy was a surprise but not unexpected.

While red fire ants had previously been found in imported products in Spain, Finland, and the Netherlands, this is the first confirmed colony in Europe. The colonies were discovered in a suburban area of Syracuse, but it is unclear how or when they got there. Scientists believe that the ants may have arrived at a transit point with significant human activity, such as the city’s port. Local reports indicate an increase in ant stings since 2019.

Genetic analysis suggests that the ants most likely spread from the United States or China, where Solenopsis invicta is also an invasive species. The researchers warn that the ants could soon spread throughout Europe, as 7% of the continent, including major urban areas, has a suitable climate for the species.

Invasive species like the red fire ant have significant economic and ecological impacts. According to a United Nations-backed report, they cost the world at least $423 billion annually, driving plant and animal extinctions, threatening food security, and exacerbating environmental catastrophes.

Nguồn: CNN

By Gabriel Botha

