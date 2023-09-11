Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

ScreenDress điều khiển bằng tâm trí: Kết hợp thời trang và công nghệ với Raspberry Pi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Anouk Wipprecht, a renowned designer, has introduced an innovative project called the 3D printed ScreenDress, which merges technology and fashion using the Raspberry Pi. The dress features multiple screens that change in real-time based on brain waves, allowing the wearer to directly influence the dress. This creation, known as the ScreenDress, showcases cutting-edge AI-focused components.

The wearer of the dress utilizes an EEG sensor, known as an electroencephalogram. The sensor needs to be trained to recognize the wearer’s base brain waves against stimulated or focused ones. When the wearer’s brain waves reach a certain intensity, the dress’s six round LCDs respond by displaying eyeballs with widening pupils.

Each eyeball is supported by a Raspberry Pi Zero, which connects to the LCD screen and updates it accordingly. The 4-channel BCI headset, called the Unicorn Headband, serves as the EEG sensor and was specifically 3D-printed for this project, using an HP Jet Fusion 5420W printer. All 3D-printed components were designed by Wipprecht using the browser-based CAD application called Onshape.

Wipprecht emphasizes the ease of training the machine learning system for each wearer, as it only takes approximately two minutes. The ScreenDress project was showcased at the ARS Electronica Festival in Linz, Austria and will be presented at other events in the future.

If you have been seeking a Raspberry Pi project to inspire your fashion-forward side, the mind-controlled ScreenDress is certainly something to consider.

Sources: Voxel Matters

Định nghĩa:

  • Raspberry Pi: A single-board computer that is affordable and highly versatile, commonly used in various tech projects.
  • EEG sensor: An electroencephalogram sensor that measures and records electrical activity in the brain.
  • LCD: Liquid Crystal Display, a flat panel display used for visual output.
  • BCI headset: A head-mounted device that uses brain-computer interface technology to control external devices or applications.
  • CAD application: Computer-Aided Design software used to create and modify digital designs for 3D printing.

