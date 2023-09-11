Cuộc sống thành thị

Sự ion hóa nước do bức xạ gây ra liên kết với các ion kim loại hòa tan: Nghiên cứu làm sáng tỏ cơ chế hư hỏng

A recent international study published in Nature Chemistry has uncovered new insights into the mechanisms underlying radiation damage at the molecular level. The research reveals how extensive, localized water ionization occurs due to ultrafast processes triggered by the core-level ionization of solvated metal ions.

Radiation damage, particularly in biological systems, is primarily driven by the ionization of water molecules and the subsequent formation of radicals and low-energy electrons. Previous theories suggested that radiation damage was predominantly caused by random events along the radiation path, directly ionizing biomolecules. However, this study challenges this view, showing that the initiation of radiation damage is closely linked to solvated metal ions in water.

The research investigated the behavior of Al3+ ions in aqueous solutions after core-level ionization. It was discovered that electronic relaxation in these systems involves two sequential solute-solvent electron transfer-mediated decay processes. These relaxation steps result in the formation of highly reactive species and the ionization of water, creating “hot-spots” of radiation damage.

This study has broad implications, especially in the context of radiation therapy for cancer treatment. Understanding the mechanisms of radiation damage is crucial for optimizing treatment strategies. Additionally, this research could contribute to advancements in repairing DNA molecules and developing more efficient radiation protection measures in various fields.

The study employed advanced experimental techniques, including liquid-jet photoemission spectroscopy, combined with high-level ab initio calculations to confirm the occurrence of these complex processes. It represents a significant step forward in our understanding of radiation damage at the molecular level, highlighting the role of solvated metal ions in initiating these processes.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the mechanisms of radiation-induced water ionization and its relationship to solvated metal ions. It expands our understanding of radiation damage and its potential applications in various scientific and medical fields.

Source: Nature Chemistry (DOI: 10.1038/s41557-023-01302-1)

