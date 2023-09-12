Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

TIN TỨC

Phần lồng tiếng của Nitara trong Mortal Kombat 1 nhận nhiều lời chỉ trích từ người chơi

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Phần lồng tiếng của Nitara trong Mortal Kombat 1 nhận nhiều lời chỉ trích từ người chơi

The latest addition to the Mortal Kombat 1 roster is the character Nitara, portrayed by actress Megan Fox. However, the game’s player base is less than impressed with Fox’s voiceover performance.

As the character roster has slowly been revealed, fans have been eagerly anticipating the launch lineup for Mortal Kombat 1. While iconic characters like Scorpion and Sub-Zero are making a return, there has also been a focus on bringing back characters from the “3D” era of Mortal Kombat, including Nitara.

This is the first appearance of Nitara since 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. The choice to cast Megan Fox, known for her roles in Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, has raised eyebrows among the Mortal Kombat fan community.

Megan Fox has recently been involved in another major game, Diablo 4, where she delivered eulogies for fallen characters. However, Mortal Kombat 1 marks her first full-fledged acting role in a video game.

During Nitara’s reveal, Megan Fox provided a gameplay video and snippets of dialogue. However, fans on Reddit criticized her performance, describing it as “flat line delivery” and suggesting that she may have phoned it in for a paycheck.

While some fans believe that the trailer footage may not accurately represent the game’s audio, early players who have obtained the game have voiced similar concerns about Fox’s performance in the story mode. However, others have noted that her performance in Nitara’s Tower ending was better.

The Mortal Kombat 1 community will soon have the opportunity to give their final verdict on Megan Fox’s portrayal of Nitara as the game is set to be released in a few days.

nguồn: Dexerto

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

TIN TỨC

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – Tiếp nối hành trình sử thi

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Arm ra mắt thành công trên Nasdaq với IPO

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Apple Watch 9: Nhìn vào các đồng hồ thông minh thay thế

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Ấn Độ ra mắt Skill India Digital để thúc đẩy cơ hội học tập trực tuyến và việc làm

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – Tiếp nối hành trình sử thi

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Google cung cấp quyền truy cập sớm vào phần mềm AI đàm thoại, Gemini

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Giá iPhone cao ở Ấn Độ: Các yếu tố cần xem xét

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments