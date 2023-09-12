Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

TIN TỨC

Microsoft chuẩn bị ra mắt máy tính bảng Surface Go 4 được nâng cấp vào sự kiện tháng XNUMX

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Microsoft chuẩn bị ra mắt máy tính bảng Surface Go 4 được nâng cấp vào sự kiện tháng XNUMX

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – Tiếp nối hành trình sử thi

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Arm ra mắt thành công trên Nasdaq với IPO

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Quận Hinds tiếp tục phải đối mặt với các vấn đề về mạng máy tính sau vi phạm

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

SpaceX trì hoãn việc phóng vệ tinh Starlink do lo ngại về thời tiết

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Tạp chí Elle sẽ trở lại in vào năm 2024

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Tính đa năng của Paul Dano: Từ The Riddler trong “The Batman” đến Keith Gill trong “Dumb Money”

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments