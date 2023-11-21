Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, emphasized the critical role his company plays in the success of OpenAI, highlighting that there would be “no OpenAI” without Microsoft’s involvement. Nadella revealed that Microsoft, as OpenAI’s largest investor, was not consulted about the recent sacking of Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI.

Nadella acknowledged that it goes beyond the financial investment and capital, stating that there is a deep partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI. He posed the question of why Altman chose Microsoft twice before, emphasizing the importance of Microsoft’s contribution to OpenAI’s mission.

In a move to further strengthen their partnership, Microsoft announced the hiring of Altman and Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s former president, to lead a new AI unit within Microsoft. Nadella clarified that Microsoft did not have a direct relationship with OpenAI’s non-profit board, which oversees the commercial subsidiary led by Altman. However, he expressed his belief that being a partner should involve consultation on significant decisions.

While OpenAI is currently experiencing a crisis in terms of its staff and leadership, Nadella’s comments shed light on the need for change in OpenAI’s governance. As tensions rise and employees revolt against Altman’s removal, the pressure remains on the four-person OpenAI board to step down. Nadella emphasized the necessity for a dialogue with OpenAI’s board to address these governance issues.

Ultimately, Nadella emphasized that Microsoft is open to both current OpenAI employees staying in their roles or transitioning to Microsoft. He also hinted that Altman may not necessarily join Microsoft directly, but assured that regardless of his position, Altman would be working closely with Microsoft.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s involvement is crucial to OpenAI’s success, and the recent turn of events has highlighted the need for change in governance and decision-making processes within the organization.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

1. How is Microsoft involved with OpenAI?

Microsoft is OpenAI’s biggest investor and maintains a deep partnership with the organization. They have made significant financial contributions and are actively collaborating on OpenAI’s mission.

2. What role did Sam Altman play in OpenAI?

Sam Altman was the former CEO of OpenAI until his recent dismissal. He played a crucial role in leading the organization and was instrumental in its development.

3. Why are OpenAI employees calling for the board’s resignation?

OpenAI employees are urging the board to resign due to their dissatisfaction with the decision to remove Sam Altman as CEO. They believe the board should reinstate Altman and address the governance issues within the organization.

4. How does Microsoft plan to support OpenAI in the future?

Microsoft is committed to supporting OpenAI’s success and continuity of operations. They have hired Altman and Greg Brockman to lead an AI unit within Microsoft, strengthening the partnership between the two organizations.