Bộ sưu tập hiệu ứng khối lượng mới được Dark Horse tiết lộ

Dark Horse has recently announced the next additions to its popular lineup of Mass Effect collectibles, delighting fans of the renowned video game series. The new figures, Urdnot Wrex and Tali’Zorah, are expected to be released in August 2024.

Unlike previous figures, these two collectibles are non-posable statues made from PVC. Urdnot Wrex stands tall at 9.75 inches, while Tali’Zorah measures 8.5 inches. The attention to detail and craftsmanship in these pieces make them a must-have for any Mass Effect enthusiast.

Even though the release seems far away, fans can pre-order both figures from the IGN Store. Urdnot Wrex is priced at $69.99, while Tali’Zorah can be yours for $59.99. Secure your order before they sell out!

Dark Horse previously revealed a new set of Mass Effect figures in September 2023, including Liara T’Soni, Garrus Vakarian, and the formidable Reaper Sovereign. If you missed out on pre-ordering these, don’t worry. They are available for pre-order again exclusively on November 14 in the IGN Store.

For those who can’t get enough of Mass Effect merchandise, the IGN Store offers a wide range of collectibles inspired by the beloved franchise. Whether you’re looking for action figures, posters, or clothing, there’s something to satisfy every fan’s desire.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Mass Effect 5 teaser that debuted during N7 Day. While the details may be scarce at this point, the excitement and anticipation for the latest installment of the Mass Effect series are palpable.

