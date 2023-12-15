iQOO 12: Powerful Smartphone with High-End Features

The iQOO 12 smartphone has been unveiled by iQOO in India, and it brings a range of impressive features and specifications to the table. The standout feature of the iQOO 12 is its use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, making it the first smartphone in India to feature this powerful processor.

One of the key highlights of the iQOO 12 is its display. It boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The device also supports a 144Hz variable refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and fluid user experience. Additionally, the iQOO 12 supports HDR10+ for stunning visuals.

In terms of security, the iQOO 12 features an in-display fingerprint sensor that provides added convenience and quick access to the device.

Under the hood, the iQOO 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with an Adreno GPU. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, ensuring high performance and ample space for all your files and applications. The device also runs on the latest Android 14-based OriginOS 4.0 custom skin, providing a smooth and optimized user experience.

The iQOO 12 is equipped with a dedicated Q1 chipset that enhances the gaming experience, delivering smooth graphics and improved performance.

When it comes to photography, the iQOO 12 boasts an impressive triple rear camera setup. It features a 50MP Omnivision sensor with a wide f/1.68 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS), and LED flash. The device also includes a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera with digital zoom capabilities of up to 100x. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front-facing shooter.

To keep the device powered all day, the iQOO 12 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. This ensures minimal downtime and allows users to quickly recharge their device when needed.

The iQOO 12 is available in two storage variants and comes in White and Black colors. The 12GB + 256GB version is priced at ₹52,999, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is available for ₹57,999. The device can be purchased from Amazon.

With its powerful chipset, high refresh rate display, and impressive camera setup, the iQOO 12 is a smartphone that is sure to catch the attention of tech enthusiasts and mobile gamers alike.