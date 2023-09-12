Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

TIN TỨC

Sự kiện Apple 2023: Ra mắt iPhone 15 Series và Apple Watch Series 9

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Sự kiện Apple 2023: Ra mắt iPhone 15 Series và Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

Nguồn: Bloomberg

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

TIN TỨC

“Hố vũ trụ bí ẩn” được tìm thấy trên bãi biển Ireland được tiết lộ là do những kẻ chơi khăm đào hố

Tháng Chín 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Arm ra mắt trên thị trường đại chúng với hiệu suất IPO mạnh mẽ

Tháng Chín 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
TIN TỨC

Cập nhật hình dạng cuối cùng: Những mảnh vỡ huyền thoại của Destiny 2 đang biến mất

Tháng Chín 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Apple kết hợp hệ thống NavIC GPS của Ấn Độ vào các mẫu iPhone 15

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Tính năng Play Remote PS của Sony hiện đã có trên Google Chromecast: Trải nghiệm hỗn hợp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Google mở rộng hỗ trợ cập nhật tự động của Chromebook lên 10 năm

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Recharge mua lại thành công công ty thẻ trò chơi và quà tặng kỹ thuật số châu Âu Startselect

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments