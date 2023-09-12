Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

TIN TỨC

Sự kiện Apple: Ra mắt iPhone 15 và chuyển đổi từ Lightning sang USB-C

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Apple is set to make a major announcement at its upcoming event, unveiling the highly anticipated iPhone 15. One of the biggest changes expected with this new model is the switch from the Lightning port to the USB-C port. While this change may excite those looking for device consolidation, it is likely to frustrate users who will need to invest in new cables.

Alongside the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, Apple is also expected to introduce the latest versions of their popular smartwatch, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These updates are anticipated to focus on internal improvements rather than drastic design changes.

In addition to the new devices, Apple is rumored to unveil a range of accessories made from more sustainable materials. There may also be updates to the AirPods Pro case, transitioning it to USB-C connectivity.

The event, scheduled to begin at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, will be live-streamed on Apple’s YouTube channel. Attendees of the in-person presentation are likely to receive information slightly ahead of the streamed version. To stay updated on the latest news and details, follow along with live reporting from Apple’s event team, including photos and videos.

