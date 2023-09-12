Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Apple ra mắt iPhone 15 và Apple Watch Series 9 tại sự kiện Wonderlust

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Apple has recently launched its highly anticipated iPhone 15 smartphone at the Wonderlust event. Alongside the iPhone 15, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 at the same event.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has undergone a redesign, featuring the new S9 chip, which is the fastest custom silicon on any Apple Watch to date. Additionally, it boasts a new neural engine, enhancing the watch’s processing capabilities. This allows the watch to perform tasks such as Siri commands offline, further improving the user experience.

The iPhone 15, on the other hand, promises to be a game-changer in the smartphone industry. While further details regarding its features and specifications are yet to be revealed, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its release.

Both the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 mark significant advancements in Apple’s technology, showcasing the company’s dedication to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the tech world.

Overall, Apple’s recent product launch has generated excitement and anticipation among consumers. The iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 are set to revolutionize the smartphone and smartwatch markets, offering cutting-edge features and improvements that will enhance users’ daily experiences.

