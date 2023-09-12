Cuộc sống thành thị

Kỹ thuật mới sản xuất urê có hàm lượng carbon thấp và nước thải khử nitrat

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Toronto have discovered a new method for producing the fertilizer urea using electrified synthesis. The process involves converting carbon dioxide and waste nitrogen using a hybrid catalyst made of zinc and copper. This innovative technique not only enables low-carbon-intensity urea production but also allows for the denitrification of wastewater.

The production of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer, which is widely used in agriculture, is currently a major contributor to carbon emissions and nitrate-containing runoff. Finding sustainable solutions for reducing emissions from this industry is crucial, as it accounts for 3% of global energy consumption each year.

The research team focused on urea production because it is a shippable, ready-to-use fertilizer that represents a $100 billion industry. They wanted to explore whether it was possible to use waste nitrogen sources, captured CO2, and electricity to create urea.

The researchers discovered that a combination of zinc and copper as a catalyst could facilitate the desired chemical reactions. They found references dating back to the 1970s that suggested pure metals like zinc and copper could be effective in processes involving carbon dioxide and nitrogen conversion.

To assess the feasibility and environmental impact of the new production route, a thorough life-cycle analysis was conducted. The analysis revealed that the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power, significantly reduced energy emissions and made the process more environmentally friendly.

While the “magic” catalyst ratio of zinc to copper was initially discovered by accident, the researchers later fine-tuned the metals to achieve optimal performance. They also applied computational modeling to understand the underlying mechanisms and interactions between the catalyst and reactants.

Although there are still some challenges to overcome before commercialization, such as accounting for impurities in water treatment and increasing the process’s operation time, this research presents a promising approach to both low-carbon urea production and the denitrification of wastewater.

Source: Nature Catalysis (doi.org/10.1038/s41929-023-01020-4)

