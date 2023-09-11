Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

TIN TỨC

Tiết kiệm lớn khi mua GoPro HERO10: Mua nó với giá $249.99!

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Tiết kiệm lớn khi mua GoPro HERO10: Mua nó với giá $249.99!

If you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line action camera, now is the perfect time to buy the GoPro HERO10. It’s currently on sale for just $249 at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and the official GoPro website. While some might argue that the discount isn’t as significant as it seems due to an inflated list price, it’s still a great deal for those looking to capture their adventures in stunning detail.

The GoPro HERO10 was initially priced at $449.99, but it has since been reduced to $350. And now, with this sale, you can get it for an even lower price of $249.99. This $100 discount allows you to enjoy incredible features like 5.3K video resolution, 23-megapixel photos, and HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie seeking to document your extreme sports activities or simply someone who wants to capture everyday moments with exceptional clarity, the GoPro HERO10 is the perfect companion. Its advanced features ensure that every shot is crisp, clear, and immersive.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save big on the GoPro HERO10. Grab yours now at the discounted price of $249.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, or the GoPro website.

Nguồn:
– GoPro website

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – Tiếp nối hành trình sử thi

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Arm ra mắt thành công trên Nasdaq với IPO

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Transit: Plugin giúp chuyển tiếp bài hát liền mạch

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments