A flight attendant has recently offered a tip for hotel guests to ensure their safety during their stay. Esther Sturrus, a crew member of Dutch airline KLM, shared this advice in a video posted on TikTok. The suggestion is to throw a bottle under the bed upon entering the hotel room, in order to detect if anyone is hiding underneath.

Sturrus highlighted that tourists can be vulnerable to trespassers and intruders, particularly when staying on the ground floor or in easily accessible rooms. By ensuring that the bottle rolls out from the other side, guests can easily check for hidden individuals without having to physically look under the bed.

The video also includes additional tips for travelers, such as effective ways to store toiletries, utilizing steam from the shower for “dry cleaning” clothes, and preventing bathroom mirrors from steaming up. Another video uploaded by Sturrus, which details her routine upon entering a hotel room, has gained significant attention with nearly 39 million views since October 2022.

TikTok users have praised the flight attendant’s advice, with many expressing surprise at the possibility of someone hiding under their bed. Some have found the tips to be incredibly useful, lauding flight attendants as true heroes when it comes to sharing valuable travel insights.

This is not the first time Sturrus has made headlines with her travel tips. In April, she recommended leaving a shoe in the hotel safe as a reminder to take all belongings before checking out. While some of her suggestions have been well-received, others have faced criticism. For instance, in a previous TikTok video, a user suggested buying multiple fully refundable tickets in the same row and later returning them, in order to secure a whole row to themselves. This approach was met with mixed opinions, with concerns raised about overbooked flights and ethical considerations.

Ultimately, the flight attendant’s advice serves as a reminder for travelers to stay vigilant and take precautions to ensure their personal safety and security while on the road.