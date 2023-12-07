In a bold move that aims to reshape Florida’s budget, Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled a spending proposal that would eliminate over 1,000 state jobs and cut the current budget by more than $4.6 billion. While this proposal also includes the continuation of popular sales tax holidays, it sets a new direction for the state’s financial priorities.

Breaking from tradition, Governor DeSantis announced his budget plans in a press conference held at a charter school in Marco Island, southwest Florida. Rather than providing specific details on the jobs he plans to cut, the governor focused on highlighting past accomplishments and expressing his disappointment over the exclusion of the Florida State University Seminoles from the college football championship playoff.

In an unexpected twist, Governor DeSantis expressed his intention to allocate $1 million to enable FSU to sue the College Football Playoff committee, even though the championship will be decided well before the budget is approved. Acknowledging the disappointment of his own children, who are avid FSU fans, the governor vowed to “let the chips fall where they may” by providing financial support for the legal pursuit.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis is recommending over $1 billion in tax cuts, including the continuation of sales tax holidays for school and hurricane supplies, as well as recreational activities. These proposed tax cuts aim to provide relief to residents while stimulating economic growth.

It is important to note that Governor DeSantis’s budget recommendation is subject to approval by the Legislature, which will convene its annual session in the coming month. Once the Legislature agrees on a spending plan, the governor will have the power to veto specific items.

Governor DeSantis’s proposal marks a significant departure from the status quo and presents a vision for fiscal reform in Florida. As the discussion unfolds in the Legislature, the fate of these proposed changes will become clearer, determining the financial landscape of the state for the foreseeable future.