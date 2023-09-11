Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

TIN TỨC

Sát quỷ: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Sát quỷ: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!

Publisher Aniplex has announced a new board game-style game titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! for the Nintendo Switch. Set to release in 2024, this game is based on the hugely popular anime and manga series Demon Slayer. However, at present, it will only be available in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! follows the franchise’s first video game adaptation, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, which launched in 2021 and came to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. While details about Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! are currently limited, the announcement trailer and the official Demon Slayer website offer glimpses of what players can expect.

Unlike the previous fighting game adaptation, Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! appears to be more focused on a board game-like experience, potentially drawing inspiration from the popular Mario Party series. Although specific gameplay mechanics have not been revealed, fans of Demon Slayer can anticipate an immersive and engaging experience similar to the well-received fighting game.

While a western release has not been confirmed, there is hope that fans outside of Japan will also get the opportunity to enjoy Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!. Demon Slayer enthusiasts alike can share their excitement and anticipation for the game in the comments.

Nguồn:
- [Tiêu đề nguồn]
- [Tiêu đề nguồn]

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

TIN TỨC

AirportSim: Trình mô phỏng sân bay nhập vai và hỗn loạn

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
TIN TỨC

Ra mắt một miệng núi lửa bí ẩn trên bãi biển Dublin

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Apple buộc phải sử dụng USB-C trên iPhone 15 Series

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Phòng khám sức khỏe kỹ thuật số: Chuyển đổi nền chăm sóc sức khỏe của Ấn Độ

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Cám ơn vì sự quyên góp hào phóng của bạn!

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Công ty khởi nghiệp thẻ tín dụng đầu tiên trên thiết bị di động OneCard sắp huy động được 100 triệu USD trong vòng Series E

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Citigroup trở thành đơn vị giám sát kỹ thuật số đầu tiên của sàn giao dịch trái phiếu BondbloX

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments