Rutter’s, a prominent convenience store chain in central Pennsylvania, has recently unveiled an impressive expansion of one of its stores in Springettsbury Township, York County. The store, located at 14500 Mt. Zion Road, has doubled in size, increasing its footprint from 4,300 to an impressive 7,800 square feet.

The renovations not only provide a larger space for customers but also introduce an innovative and modern design. One of the notable additions is the second-floor mezzanine, which now offers seating for up to 30 people. This enhancement allows shoppers to enjoy their meals and beverages in a comfortable and stylish setting.

Alongside the expanded seating area, Rutter’s has also made significant improvements to its kitchen facilities. This allows for a wider range of menu options and a better overall food experience for customers. In addition, the renovation has brought a 29-degree walk-in beer cave, catering to beer enthusiasts, and a larger selection of wines and other beverages.

“We are delighted to introduce our latest store design ideas, designed specifically to enhance the customer experience,” said Chris Hartman, Vice President of Fuels, Advertising, and Development at Rutter’s. “With this updated location, we strive to provide our customers with a fresh and modern store that showcases our commitment to innovation, a core aspect of our brand.”

In addition to the expanded store and improved amenities, Rutter’s is also offering customers an increased range of fueling options. This includes access to Unleaded 15, Flex Fuel, Ethanol Free, and Auto Diesel, providing a more comprehensive and flexible fueling experience.

Rutter’s, headquartered in York County, operates a total of 85 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. This expansion and redesign represent the company’s ongoing dedication to meeting the evolving needs and preferences of its valued customers.