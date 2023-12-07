New Study Reveals Discrepancies in Electric Vehicle Driving Ranges

A recent study conducted by Consumer Reports has shed light on the varying driving ranges of electric vehicles (EVs). The study found that nearly half of the EVs tested fell short of their estimated driving ranges as determined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This discrepancy poses a potential issue for EV owners, particularly those embarking on long-distance trips, as they may find themselves running out of battery sooner than expected.

The advertised driving ranges are displayed on window stickers and are overseen by the EPA. However, the Consumer Reports study revealed that some EVs fell up to 50 miles short of their estimated ranges, while others exceeded their expectations, with one vehicle surpassing its advertised range by 70 miles.

According to Alex Knizek, the manager of auto testing and insights at Consumer Reports, range and charging anxiety are significant concerns for consumers. Finding reliable charging stations, especially in unfamiliar territories, can prove challenging for EV owners. “Charging anxiety becomes a prominent thing – a charger might be broken or maybe charging at a lower rate than advertised,” Knizek explained.

Consumer Reports conducted their assessment by driving the vehicles until they completely ran out of battery power. The study focused on the number of miles each EV could travel on the highway without needing a charge. Additionally, testing was carried out in favorable summer conditions, between 70 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, as colder temperatures can decrease an electric vehicle’s range.

The study revealed that EVs from BMW and Mercedes-Benz performed better than their EPA-estimated driving ranges. Consumer Reports emphasized the importance of having a longer range, highlighting its convenience and the reassurance it provides to EV owners planning long trips.

It is important to note that Consumer Reports did not test certain EV models from Chevrolet, Nissan, Polestar, Tesla, and Rivian due to either ownership limitations or non-compliance with their testing standards.

While electric vehicles are touted as a more environmentally friendly choice for drivers, this study emphasizes the need for accurate and reliable information regarding driving ranges. With more consumers adopting EVs, manufacturers and policymakers must address these discrepancies to ensure a positive ownership experience and alleviate charging anxiety for long-distance journeys.