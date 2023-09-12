Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

TIN TỨC

CD Projekt khuyên người chơi PC nên kiểm tra thiết bị của mình trước khi ra mắt bản mở rộng Cyberpunk 2077

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
CD Projekt khuyên người chơi PC nên kiểm tra thiết bị của mình trước khi ra mắt bản mở rộng Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has issued a warning to PC players ahead of the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.0 update. Lead scene programmer Filip Pierściński urged players to double-check their cooling systems to prevent thermal throttling issues.

Pierściński advised PC players to run a benchmarking test such as Cinebench to evaluate the stability of their systems. With the new expansion and update, the workload on the CPU is expected to reach 90% on all 8 cores. This increase in demand could potentially lead to poor performance or even system crashes if cooling systems are unable to handle the heat generated.

Cinebench, a cross-platform test suite, is a useful tool to assess the hardware capabilities of a computer. By running this test, players can determine whether their cooling systems can sustain the increased workload of the game.

Additionally, CD Projekt recently updated the PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 to include support for SSDs as the minimum requirement. This update reflects the need for more advanced hardware to meet the demands of the upcoming expansion and update.

The Phantom Liberty expansion is a paid DLC that accompanies a significant patch that overhauls the base game. As a result, the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 will become more demanding on system resources.

The release of Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion is scheduled for September 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. PC players are encouraged to ensure their rigs meet the updated system requirements to have an optimal gaming experience.

Sources: CD Projekt, Cinebench.

Wesley Yin-Poole. “CD Projekt asks PC players to check their cooling systems ahead of Cyberpunk expansion launch.” IGN, www.ign.com. 22 September 2023.

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

TIN TỨC

Ra mắt một miệng núi lửa bí ẩn trên bãi biển Dublin

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Apple buộc phải sử dụng USB-C trên iPhone 15 Series

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Các nhà nghiên cứu tại Phòng thí nghiệm quốc gia Oak Ridge điều tra hành vi sắt điện của Hafnium Oxide

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Chương trình trao đổi của Apple để thúc đẩy doanh số bán hàng ở Ấn Độ

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Một robot có kích thước bằng côn trùng được hỗ trợ bởi các vụ nổ có thể bò, nhảy và mang vác vật nặng

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Phân tích: Paper Mario: Cánh cửa ngàn năm cho Switch được cho là nhắm mục tiêu 30FPS

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Giới thiệu iPhone 15 Pro Titanium mới: Nhẹ hơn và bền hơn

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments