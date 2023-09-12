Cuộc sống thành thị

Blackstar trình làng dòng Ampli ống HT Venue MKIII với công nghệ CabRig

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Blackstar Amplification has recently released the third generation of its HT Venue tube amp series, known as the MKIII. This new series incorporates the CabRig technology found in the St. James and Amped lineup, making it a versatile tool for both the studio and stage. The MKIII refresh is available in several models, including the 50-watt HT Club and 100-watt HT Stage heads, the 1×12 and 2×12 combo amps, and the 40-watt HT Club combo.

One of the key features of the MKIII amps is the CabRig technology, which allows users to adjust speaker, cabinet, mic, and room simulation settings. The outputs of the CabRig can be used in standby mode, enabling direct recording into a desk or DAW. In addition, these amps come with EL34 power tubes and ECC83 preamp tubes, though users have the option to swap them out for 6L6s if desired.

The MKIII models also feature a redesigned digital reverb with Dark and Light switches, offering different room and plate-style reverb tones. The front panel includes a comprehensive range of controls and EQ options to cater to different playing styles. Blackstar’s ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) provides a global EQ voicing for the overdrive, allowing users to switch between USA and UK accents. Each channel has two footswitchable modes.

Moreover, the MKIII series includes a power reduction switch, allowing users to reduce the output of the amps to 10% of their maximum. This makes them suitable for various environments and styles. MKIII amps also offer effects loops, improved XLR and headphone outputs, and the option to use the Architect software for deep sound edits.

The new HT Venue MKIII series is available for pre-order now. For more details, visit Blackstar Amps.

Nguồn:
– Blackstar Amplification (no URL)

