Giải mã sự cường điệu: Xem lại đoạn giới thiệu đầu tiên của Grand Theft Auto V

It was November 2, 2011, when Rockstar Games unleashed the highly-anticipated first trailer for the sixth installment of the legendary Grand Theft Auto series (see on Amazon). The excitement was palpable, as fans had patiently waited three years since the release of Grand Theft Auto IV (see on Amazon). This less-than-90-second teaser left players eagerly dissecting every frame, trying to uncover the secrets held within.

One prevailing theory was that the game would feature a comprehensive real estate system, based on a fleeting moment in the trailer where a sold sign was planted in a front yard. However, this speculation proved to be unfounded, although the subsequent release of GTA Online did provide players with the ability to purchase apartments in the virtual world.

Another popular, yet erroneous, theory was that the disheveled homeless man shown at the 58-second mark was Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA IV. Alas, this turned out to be nothing more than a product of the fans’ overactive imaginations.

Interestingly, the release of the trailer also sparked a remarkable effort from super fans, who collectively endeavored to map out the world of Grand Theft Auto V even before its official launch. To everyone’s astonishment, the final fan-created map, meticulously crafted using trailers and screenshots, turned out to be astonishingly accurate. A similar project is already underway for GTA VI, with dedicated fans utilizing leaked footage to meticulously map out the streets of Vice City.

As we patiently await the unveiling of GTA VI’s first trailer, it’s worth taking a trip down memory lane to recall the gaming landscape of 2011. That year witnessed the arrival of highly acclaimed titles such as Batman: Arkham City, Uncharted 3, Skyrim, Portal 2, and Mass Effect 2. Meanwhile, the Nintendo 3DS made its way onto store shelves, and the popular game-streaming platform, Twitch, was officially launched.

Although GTA V’s first trailer was released in 2011, fans had to endure a two-year delay before the game finally hit the shelves in 2013. This five-year gap between mainline GTA installments was unprecedented at that time, causing astonishment among the gaming community. Little did they know that this wait would pale in comparison to the decade-long anticipation for the upcoming GTA VI.

While we eagerly anticipate the first glimpse of GTA VI, let us reminisce about the fervor and excitement we experienced 12 years ago today when the electrifying trailer for Grand Theft Auto V first captivated our imaginations.

