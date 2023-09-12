Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

TIN TỨC

Apple chuẩn bị ra mắt iPhone 15 sau một tuần nữa

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Apple chuẩn bị ra mắt iPhone 15 sau một tuần nữa

The launch of the new iPhone has created a buzz in the market, with Apple unveiling four new models in recent years. Now, there is just one week left until the launch of the iPhone 15 on September 12th. The event, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, is also expected to showcase the new Apple Watch and AirPods.

Speculation and rumors about the features of the new iPhone have been circulating for months. One model that has gained the most attention is the iPhone 15 Ultra. We delved into the market rumors to find out what to expect.

As with previous models, Apple is expected to introduce upgrades and improvements in various aspects. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will feature a powerful processor, improved camera capabilities, and a larger battery life. Additionally, there are speculations about a possible introduction of a high refresh rate display and enhanced augmented reality capabilities.

Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike eagerly await the launch to see if these rumors hold true. The anticipation is building, and it seems that Apple has once again managed to generate excitement and speculation around its new iPhone models.

Sources: [add sources without URLs]

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – Tiếp nối hành trình sử thi

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
TIN TỨC

Arm ra mắt thành công trên Nasdaq với IPO

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Paper Mario: Cánh cửa ngàn năm cho Nintendo Switch: Nâng cấp hình ảnh với chi phí?

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Apple giới thiệu Apple Watch Series 9 trung tính carbon để giảm tác động đến môi trường

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments