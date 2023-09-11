Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Chương trình đào tạo mới nhằm mục đích thu hẹp khoảng cách kỹ thuật số ở vùng nông thôn Tennessee

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Chương trình đào tạo mới nhằm mục đích thu hẹp khoảng cách kỹ thuật số ở vùng nông thôn Tennessee

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and AT&T Foundation have partnered to launch the Tennessee Broadband Digital Literacy Training Program, addressing the challenges faced by rural communities in accessing broadband internet. Through this program, citizens in 42 communities across Tennessee will receive training and education to improve their digital skills and increase broadband adoption.

AT&T Foundation kickstarted the initiative by presenting a $100,000 check to the University of Tennessee on September 7. The funding will enable UT Extension to provide hands-on training to individuals in economically distressed counties, who currently have limited or no access to broadband internet. By bridging this digital divide, the program aims to provide residents with new opportunities for employment, skill development, and educational programs.

Sreedhar Upendram, an associate professor in agricultural and resource economics at UT, emphasizes the importance of the partnership with AT&T Foundation in addressing the digital divide. The program will actively engage and invest in training citizens, strengthening partnerships with local businesses, entrepreneurs, senior centers, and the labor force in rural communities. Through these collaborations, the program seeks to empower residents with the necessary skills and knowledge for navigating the digital world.

AT&T Tennessee President, Joelle Phillips, acknowledges the company’s commitment to supporting critical programs, such as UT’s Digital Literacy Training Program. This program is seen as a way to not only expand and enhance broadband networks but also contribute to building stronger communities and better futures.

In conclusion, the Tennessee Broadband Digital Literacy Training Program will play a crucial role in equipping rural Tennessee communities with the digital skills needed for participation in today’s digital age. Through the collaboration between the University of Tennessee and AT&T Foundation, residents will have access to educational workshops and training, fostering economic development, and closing the digital divide.

Nguồn:
– UTIA.tennessee.edu

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Transit: Plugin giúp chuyển tiếp bài hát liền mạch

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Transit: Plugin giúp chuyển tiếp bài hát liền mạch

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments