Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Những người đánh giá Gear hàng đầu Hòa mình vào tinh thần Starfield với các bản dựng tàu vũ trụ

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Những người đánh giá Gear hàng đầu Hòa mình vào tinh thần Starfield với các bản dựng tàu vũ trụ

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG, has sparked the creativity of fans who are enthusiastically building their own customized spaceships in the game. As the game offers numerous customization options, it was only a matter of time before car enthusiasts took an interest in Starfield. In an unexpected turn of events, the famous car review show, Top Gear, has joined the Starfield hype and created a humorous spoof.

The hosts of Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, known for their love of cars, have made a special appearance in a YouTube video where they explore a massive spaceship from the game. The trio is impressed by the ship’s design, claiming it to be a “masterpiece.” They give credit to the designer for the attention to detail, noting the absence of nail heads anywhere on the massive structure.

However, the hosts also point out another spaceship that they find to be the ugliest car ever. This difference in opinion has divided fans, with each having their own take on the design and aesthetics of the vehicles. Some fans agree with Hammond’s brutally honest criticism, while others appreciate the creativity and effort put into the spaceship’s design.

Despite the varied opinions, fans are thrilled to see the Top Gear hosts engaging with the Starfield community and sharing their thoughts on the game. The video has received positive feedback, with fans impressed by the hosts’ humor and the overall quality of the production.

Starfield continues to captivate players with its unique gameplay and customization options. With the involvement of popular figures like the Top Gear hosts, the game’s popularity is sure to soar even higher.

Nguồn:
– [Nguồn bài viết](chèn URL vào đây)
- Các định nghĩa:
– Starfield: A space RPG developed by Bethesda.
– Top Gear: A car review show known for its humor and extensive coverage of vehicles.
– Spoof: A humorous imitation or parody.

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Paper Mario: Cánh cửa ngàn năm cho Nintendo Switch: Nâng cấp hình ảnh với chi phí?

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

Apple giới thiệu Apple Watch Series 9 trung tính carbon để giảm tác động đến môi trường

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Công nghệ

Chip Foose Hand phác thảo ý tưởng đua xe Mustang cho SEMA

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Paper Mario: Cánh cửa ngàn năm cho Nintendo Switch: Nâng cấp hình ảnh với chi phí?

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Apple giới thiệu Apple Watch Series 9 trung tính carbon để giảm tác động đến môi trường

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chip Foose Hand phác thảo ý tưởng đua xe Mustang cho SEMA

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Cách cải thiện năng suất của bạn tại nơi làm việc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments