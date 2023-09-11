Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Huawei trình làng đồng hồ thông minh mới: Huawei Watch GT 4

Robert Andrew

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Huawei trình làng đồng hồ thông minh mới: Huawei Watch GT 4

Huawei is set to introduce a new addition to its smartwatch collection with the upcoming launch of the Huawei Watch GT 4. Although not officially confirmed, leaked information suggests that the watch will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 46mm.

Leaked images indicate that the 41mm model will feature a plain bezel, while the 46mm model will come with a timing bezel. It is speculated that there may even be a third watch design. A teaser clip posted on social media gives a glimpse of the stylish aesthetics and opulence the upcoming watch will offer.

One particular feature that distinguishes the mystery watch from the leaked images of the Huawei Watch GT 4 (46mm) is a more prominent top triangle with gold trim. This could suggest a different colorway or even an entirely new model, possibly a pro version.

Leaked live images of the Huawei Watch GT 4 (46mm) reveal that the watch can be customized with different wrist straps, although they don’t showcase the third bezel design.

Compared to other Huawei smartwatches like the Huawei Watch 4 and 4 Pro, the GT series tends to offer fewer features while running some version of HarmonyOS. However, the GT watches are more affordable, with the 41mm and 46mm models of the GT 4 expected to be priced at €250 and €400, respectively, in contrast to the €450/€700 price range of the Watch 4 and 4 Pro.

In terms of battery life, leaked data suggests that the GT 4 models will have a longer lifespan of up to two weeks. Additionally, they are set to support fast wireless charging (10-18W) and come in various case materials, including stainless steel with a leather strap and a metal case with a plastic strap.

While anticipation grows, Huawei’s new smartwatch offering promises a range of choices for consumers seeking both style and functionality.

