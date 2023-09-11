Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Logitech giới thiệu Webcam có khớp nối dành cho các cuộc họp từ xa và phát trực tiếp nâng cao

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Logitech giới thiệu Webcam có khớp nối dành cho các cuộc họp từ xa và phát trực tiếp nâng cao

Logitech has unveiled its latest innovation, the Logitech Reach, an articulating webcam designed to improve remote meetings, online tutoring, and livestreaming experiences. The company plans to crowdfund the camera through Indiegogo Enterprise in order to refine the design and determine the pricing.

While the webcam itself is not new, as it is based on the Logitech Streamcam, the addition of an articulating arm provides enhanced functionality. This 1080p, 60fps webcam can be replaced with another Streamcam if needed, ensuring that users do not have to purchase an entirely new device in case of damage.

Logitech conducted market research and found that most respondents preferred an all-in-one solution rather than just a mount. Therefore, the company decided to offer the Reach as a complete package. After the Indiegogo campaign concludes and sufficient data is collected, Logitech will commence sales of the Reach, with options of a free-standing base or a desk clamp.

One standout feature of the Reach is its smooth panning capability, which allows users to easily showcase items on their desk by smoothly panning across them. Logitech Product Lead Gaurav Bradoo highlighted a specially designed ring on the camera mount that ensures the image remains upright while panning. The stability and smoothness of movement address the limitations of existing articulating webcam mounts.

Although the timing of the Reach’s release may seem a bit late, considering the shift away from remote work in many companies, it still offers valuable benefits for those who continue to work remotely or for streamers and vloggers seeking more dynamic content. With its versatility, the Reach aims to enhance the interactive experience of online meetings and livestreams.

Nguồn:
- Verge

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments