Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Starfield: Cơ hội bị bỏ lỡ trong khám phá không gian

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Starfield: Cơ hội bị bỏ lỡ trong khám phá không gian

In Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi game, Starfield, players find themselves in a disappointing experience that fails to live up to its potential. Despite its many flaws, Starfield is not a disaster but rather a missed opportunity to fully embrace its unique outer space setting.

One of the main issues with Starfield is that it treads familiar ground rather than offering something truly innovative. It feels like a mix of Bethesda’s previous titles, Skyrim and Fallout, with a space theme added on top. The space exploration aspect of the game is more of an afterthought, with limited flying capabilities and lack of interesting discoveries on the planets.

Unlike previous space exploration games that seamlessly blend space and planet surfaces, Starfield separates these two elements with cut scenes and loading screens. This restrictive design choice diminishes the sense of freedom and excitement that the game could have offered.

Moreover, the missions in Starfield suffer from tedious gameplay mechanics and repetitive tasks. The movement system and combat are mediocre, and the artificial intelligence of allies is laughably weak. While the side quests show some variety and unpredictability, the overall writing and characterizations fall flat, resulting in banal dialogue and uninteresting interactions.

Despite these shortcomings, Starfield does have some redeeming qualities. The game’s setting, with its unique blend of Ocean’s Eleven and an Agatha Christie novel, creates an intriguing backdrop. However, the lack of interactivity and limited choices make these moments feel boring and uninspired.

Overall, Starfield’s failure to fully commit to its space exploration premise and its lackluster execution of gameplay and storytelling prevent it from reaching its full potential. While the game may still appeal to fans of Bethesda’s previous titles, it ultimately falls short of delivering the innovative and captivating experience that many had hoped for.

Nguồn:
– Bethesda’s Starfield: A Missed Opportunity in Space Exploration

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Kênh WhatsApp: Kết nối người dùng và thực thể trên toàn thế giới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

5 tính năng bảo mật và quyền riêng tư hàng đầu sắp có trên iPhone với iOS 17

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Công nghệ

Chương trình trao đổi của Apple để thúc đẩy doanh số bán hàng ở Ấn Độ

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Kênh WhatsApp: Kết nối người dùng và thực thể trên toàn thế giới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Đừng bỏ lỡ cơ hội hiếm có để ngắm sao chổi Nishimura

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

5 tính năng bảo mật và quyền riêng tư hàng đầu sắp có trên iPhone với iOS 17

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

AirportSim: Trình mô phỏng sân bay nhập vai và hỗn loạn

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments