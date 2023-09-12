Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Sự thiếu vắng những chú chó phi thực tế ở Starfield: Người hâm mộ muốn những người bạn có lông của họ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Sự thiếu vắng những chú chó phi thực tế ở Starfield: Người hâm mộ muốn những người bạn có lông của họ

Starfield, the latest hit game from Bethesda, has garnered praise and criticism alike. However, one aspect that even fans of the game find perplexing is the absence of dogs. Reddit user u/Hbimajorv voiced their dissatisfaction, claiming that the lack of dogs is the most unrealistic part of Starfield.

According to an item description in the game, certain breeds of dogs are said to be extinct. This explanation has led fans to speculate that all cats and dogs have met the same fate. u/Hbimajorv argues that this is unrealistic because humans have always gone to great lengths to protect and care for their pets, even in dire circumstances.

Fans in the comments agreed with u/Hbimajorv, stating that the absence of pets ruined the immersion for them. They believe that players should have had the opportunity to save dogs from extinction, given the strong bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

Interestingly, while the lack of dogs is a significant concern, some fans have also noticed the absence of cats in Starfield. Early marketing materials featuring cats have led to speculation that they may have been cut from the game entirely.

In conclusion, the absence of dogs in Starfield is a point of contention among fans. Many consider it unrealistic, given the bond between humans and their pets. While the game offers an explanation for their absence, it falls short in satisfying fans’ desire to have their furry friends by their side in the virtual universe.

Nguồn: Reddit, Bethesda.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Transit: Plugin giúp chuyển tiếp bài hát liền mạch

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Transit: Plugin giúp chuyển tiếp bài hát liền mạch

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments