Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Tìm hiểu hệ thống kỹ năng trong Starfield: Hướng dẫn

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG game from Bethesda, incorporates a skill system that is primarily driven by statistics and chance. In contrast to previous Bethesda games, where progression in a skill was based on performing associated actions, Starfield requires players to purchase specific skills using skill points before they can improve in those areas.

Starting with a character creation process, players can choose from a variety of biographical backgrounds that offer different sets of skills. These skills are unlocked using skill points earned upon leveling up. Each skill has four ranks, and progressing to higher ranks requires completing specific challenges related to that skill.

It’s important to note that some challenges can only be unlocked once the associated skill has been purchased. This means that players may find themselves performing activities without making progress in certain skill areas. To optimize gameplay and skill development, it is recommended to choose a background and skills that align with your desired playstyle.

There are several essential skills to consider acquiring early on in Starfield. These include Weight Lifting, which increases carrying capacity; Wellness, which grants more health; Commerce, which improves buying and selling prices; Persuasion, which increases chances of persuading NPCs; Scavenging, which enhances item discovery; Ballistics or Lasers, which increase damage with specific weapon types; and various weapon certifications.

Other important skills include Medicine for boosting the effectiveness of healing items, Surveying for enhanced scanning abilities, Boost Pack Training for improved jetpack performance, and Security for hacking advanced locks.

While the mentioned skills cover a range of activities commonly found in the game, it’s worth noting that certain skills can progress simultaneously. For example, combat skills often require killing enemies, which can lead to taking damage. This, in turn, can contribute to the progression of Wellness or Medicine skills. Similarly, skills such as Scavenging, Weight Lifting, and Commerce can synergize as looting, carrying materials, and selling them to vendors can all earn challenge progress.

In Starfield, there is no level cap, allowing players to continue progressing even at higher levels. Although respec is not possible, the ability to max out every skill provides the flexibility to experiment with different playstyles.

In conclusion, understanding the skill system in Starfield is crucial for efficient character development. By carefully choosing skills that align with your playstyle and consistently completing challenges, you can create a well-rounded character ready to navigate the challenges of the galaxy.

Nguồn: Diablo IV – Bear Bender BuildOff by Bethesda

